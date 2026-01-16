Navarrete vs Nunez undercard set, tickets on sale for February clash in Glendale

Three bouts have been confirmed for the undercard of Navarrete vs Nunez on February 28 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Among the matchups, Tahmir Smalls faces Abel Ramos, Arturo Popoca takes on Jordan Martinez, and Emiliano Vargas meets Agustin Quintana. Tickets for the event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) and former title challenger Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, meet in a 10-round welterweight bout. Smalls defends his WBA Continental North America title, which he claimed by decision against Jose Roman Vazquez last October. Ramos returns to the ring after fighting WBA champion Mario Barrios to a split draw on the Paul vs Tyson undercard in November 2024.

Advertisement

“2026 is my year,” said Smalls. “I am coming for everybody that is in my way to becoming world champion in the division, and that starts with Abel Ramos on February 28.”

“Devin Haney, Mario Barrios, Rolly Romero, and Lewis Crocker – I am calling out all of you. I am taking over the welterweight division, and there is nothing stopping me. On February 28, Abel Ramos – it’s belt to ass. Statement time.”

Ramos said, “I am excited to be back in the ring. It’s going to be an action-packed fight card, and I am ready to put on a show for all my people here in Phoenix.”

Popoca faces Martinez, Vargas meets Quintana

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (17-0-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title in a 10-round bout against Jordan Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona. Popoca is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cesar Vaca Espinoza last December. Martinez defeated Eliud Said Ortega Bahena by second-round TKO, also last month.

The third announced 10-round bout features Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, defending his WBO Latino and WBC NABF super lightweight titles against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina. Vargas scored a unanimous decision over Jonathan Montrel last November, earning his fourth victory of the year. Quintana defeated Walter Cordoba by unanimous decision last December, recording his fourth win in a row.

Also scheduled for the Navarrete vs Nunez undercard are local super lightweight Trini Ochoa (21-0, 9 KOs), super welterweight Hector Beltran Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, welterweight Rahman Muhammad (1-0, 1 KO) of Berkeley, California, and super bantamweight Phillip Vella (4-0, 2 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada. Their respective opponents, along with the finalized lineup, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The main event is an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification pitting Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) against Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs). Three-division world champion Navarrete puts his WBO title on the line, while Nunez brings his IBF belt to the ring.

Current Navarrete vs Nunez lineup

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Nunez

Tahmir Smalls vs. Abel Ramos

Arturo Popoca vs. Jordan Martinez

Emiliano Vargas vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Trini Ochoa vs. TBA

Hector Beltran Jr vs. TBA

Rahman Muhammad vs. TBA

Phillip Vella vs. TBA