Photos: Moses Itauma drops & stops Dillian Whyte in first round

Rising contender Moses Itauma dominated former two-time interim champion Dillian Whyte in their heavyweight showdown. The two fighters squared off in the main event, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 16.

Itauma overwhelmed Whyte with a flurry of punches to the body and head, sending his opponent to the canvas with a right hand that capped off the combination. Whyte tried to get back on his feet, but the referee called it a day, deeming the seemingly dizzy fighter unable to continue. The official time of the stoppage was 1:59 of the first round.

With the knockout victory, Slovakian-born British southpaw Itauma improved to 13-0, 11 KOs, and remained undefeated. The 20-year-old also retained his WBO Intercontinental title.

Jamaican-British former title challenger and two-time interim WBC champion Whyte dropped to 31-4, 21 KOs. The defeat snapped the 37-year-old’s three-fight winning streak.

Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma dominates Dillian Whyte during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Dillian Whyte suffers a knockdown during his bout against Moses Itauma at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Referee waves the fight off after Dillian Whyte suffers a knockdown during his bout against Moses Itauma at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma with his championship belts after defeating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On Itauma vs Whyte undercard

In the co-main event, Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of the UK successfully defended his WBA featherweight title for the third time, defeating Australia’s Sam Goodman (20-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111, 118-110, and 115-113.

Among other Itauma vs Whyte results, Hayato Tsutsumi (8-0, 5 KOs) of Japan defeated Qais Ashfaq (13-4-1, 5 KOs) of the UK by TKO in the third round at lightweight. Tsutsumi dropped Ashfaq at the end of the second round and twice in the third. The stoppage came at 2:08 into the round.

Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs) defeated David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) of the UK by unanimous decision at heavyweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-91, 99-90, and 99-90. With the victory, Hrgovic, who suffered a cut above his right eye, retained his WBO International title.

Kicking off the main card, former champion Raymond Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, defeated Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-4-1, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the 10-round fight 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.

Nick Ball throws a punch during his bout against Sam Goodman at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball after his victory over Sam Goodman at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Hayato Tsutsumi punches Qais Ashfaq during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Hayato Tsutsumi after his victory over Qais Ashfaq at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Filip Hrgovic punches David Adeleye during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Filip Hrgovic after his victory over David Adeleye at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Raymond Ford after his victory over Abraham Nova at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mohammed Alakel and Yumnam Santosh Singh during their bout at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mohammed Alakel after his victory over Yumnam Santosh Singh at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 16, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

In the event opener, Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) of Saudi Arabia recorded his first victory inside the distance, defeating India’s Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-7, 1 KO) by knockout at lightweight. The time of the stoppage was 2:26 into the round.