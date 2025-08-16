Subscribe
Live results: Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in heavyweight fight

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte square off in a heavyweight boxing match, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte face off at the weigh-in, on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, August 16, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Itauma’s WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Slovakian-born British southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. Jamaican-British former title challenger and two-time interim WBC champion Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) aims for his fourth straight win since his TKO loss to Tyson Fury in April 2022. Itauma is 20, while Whyte is 37.

On the Itauma vs Whyte undercard, Britain’s Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Australia’s Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). In another title bout, Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO International heavyweight title against David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK.

The Japan vs UK matchup features Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) at lightweight. Plus, former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, meets Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) at super featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Itauma vs Whyte live blog

Itauma vs Whyte: Free prelims

Among the Itauma vs Whyte prelims, Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia takes on India’s Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Itauma vs Whyte: How to watch and start time

Itauma vs Whyte airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT. The start time in the UK is 5:45 PM BST.

Itauma vs Whyte results

Get Itauma vs Whyte full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM BST)

  • Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte
  • Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman
  • Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Qais Ashfaq
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. David Adeleye
  • Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Yumnam Santosh Singh
