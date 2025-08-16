Live results: Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in heavyweight fight

Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, August 16, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Itauma’s WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Slovakian-born British southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. Jamaican-British former title challenger and two-time interim WBC champion Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) aims for his fourth straight win since his TKO loss to Tyson Fury in April 2022. Itauma is 20, while Whyte is 37.

On the Itauma vs Whyte undercard, Britain’s Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Australia’s Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). In another title bout, Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO International heavyweight title against David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK.

The Japan vs UK matchup features Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) at lightweight. Plus, former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, meets Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) at super featherweight.

Itauma vs Whyte live blog August 16, 2025 1:30 AM EDT Itauma vs Whyte: Free prelims Among the Itauma vs Whyte prelims, Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia takes on India’s Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight. August 16, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Itauma vs Whyte: How to watch and start time Itauma vs Whyte airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT. The start time in the UK is 5:45 PM BST.

