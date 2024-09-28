Subscribe
Photos: Mikaela Mayer becomes two-weight champ by decision against Sandy Ryan

Mikaela Mayer defeats Sandy Ryan by majority decision to become a new WBO welterweight champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mikaela Mayer defeats Sandy Ryan to become two-weight champion
Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan in their world title fight at The Theater at MSG in New York, NY, USA on September 27, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Mikaela Mayer became a two-division world champion dethroning Sandy Ryan on September 27 at The Theater at MSG in New York. The Woodland Hills, California native defeated her British rival in a 10-round clash live on ESPN.

Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) took the victory by majority decision with the scores 97-93, 96-94 and 95-95. The 34-year-old former unified super featherweight champion became a new WBO titleholder at welterweight. 31-year-old Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs), who had paint thrown at her, as she was leaving the hotel to go to the venue, lost the title in her third championship defense.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) came out victorious over Damian Sosa (25-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The unbeaten Puerto Rican super welterweight retained his NABF and NABO straps by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, all three scores were 100-90.

In the main card opener Bruce Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) defeated Sulaiman Segawa (17-5-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda by majority decision at featherweight. The scores were 97-93, 95-95 and 97-93. The Brooklyn, New York native retained his NABF and WBO Intercontinental belts and claimed Segawa’s WBC Silver strap.

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sulaiman Segawa vs Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sulaiman Segawa vs Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington vs Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Atop the prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr (20-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey walked away with the by majority decision against Khalil El Harraz (16-6-1, 2 KOs) of Italy. After 10 rounds at light middleweight, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had 100-90 and 98-92 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

Among other Ryan vs Mayer results, Floyd Diaz (13-0, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas dropped Mexico’s Mario Hernandez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) in the fifth round with an uppercut en route to victory by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at bantamweight, the scores were 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74.

Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1,13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic scored a unanimous decision against Kendo Castaneda (21-7, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas at super lightweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 100-90, 99-91, 100-90.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Khalil El Harraz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Khalil El Harraz vs Vito Mielnicki Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Khalil El Harraz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Khalil El Harraz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr team | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Floyd Diaz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Mario Hernandez vs Floyd Diaz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Floyd Diaz vs Mario Hernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Floyd Diaz vs Mario Hernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Elvis Rodriguez vs Kendo Castaneda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kendo Castaneda vs Elvis Rodriguez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Elvis Rodriguez and Freddie Roach | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Elvis Rodriguez vs Kendo Castaneda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Elvis Rodriguez vs Kendo Castaneda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Yomar Alamo vs Tiger Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson vs Yomar Alamo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio defeated Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico by unanimous decision in another contest at super lightweight. After eight rounds the scores were 78-74, 78-74 and 77-75.

Kicking off the action, Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic dominated Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-5-1, 22) at junior lightweight. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 8 seconds into in the sixth round round.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

