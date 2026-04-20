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Photos: Mathieu, Beaudoin and undercard fighters at Quebec City presser

Wilkens Mathieu, Leila Beaudoin, Moreno Fendero, Thomas Chabot, and Daylen Pepin at a press conference at the Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Thomas Chabot, Moreno Fendero, Leila Beaudoin, Wilkens Mathieu, and Daylen Pepin at a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City
L-R: Thomas Chabot, Moreno Fendero, Leila Beaudoin, Wilkens Mathieu, and Daylen Pepin at a press conference at the Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Leila Beaudoin, along with the undercard fighters, took part in a launch press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City. The athletes are approaching the upcoming Eye of the Tiger edition held at the same venue on Thursday, June 11.

Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil.

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Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, is back in the ring to face Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) for the WBA interim super featherweight title.

On the undercard, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) of France defends his WBC Continental super middleweight title against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs).

Featherweight Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Quebec lightweight Daylen Pepin (2-0) face opponents to be named.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Eye of the Tiger promoter Camille Estephan and manager Antonin Decarie.

Camille Estephan speaking at a podium with participants seated on either side at a press conference in Quebec City
Camille Estephan speaking during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tige
Wilkens Mathieu at a press conference
Wilkens Mathieu during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Leila Beaudoin at a press conference
Leila Beaudoin during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Moreno Fendero at a press conference
Moreno Fendero during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Thomas Chabot at a press conference
Thomas Chabot during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Daylen Pepin at a press conference
Daylen Pepin during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Camille Estephan at a press conference
Camille Estephan during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Antonin Décarie at a press conference
Antonin Décarie during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Group of participants at a Quebec City press conference
Thomas Chabot, Moreno Fendero, Leila Beaudoin, Camille Estephan, Wilkens Mathieu, Antonin Décarie, and Daylen Pepin during a press conference at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger
Group of press conference participants posing at Théâtre Capitole
Daylen Pepin, Moreno Fendero, Leila Beaudoin, Camille Estephan, Wilkens Mathieu, Antonin Décarie, and Thomas Chabot at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

The upcoming event is also scheduled to feature Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) defending his WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles and Armenia’s super featherweight Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs). Their respective opponents and the finalized fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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