Leila Beaudoin faces Paulina Angel in co-feature to Mathieu vs Falcao

Leila Beaudoin is back in the ring on June 11, when she faces Paulina Angel at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City. The two fighters clash for the interim WBA super featherweight title. The contest serves as the co-feature to Wilkens Mathieu vs. Esquiva Falcao.

Former world title challenger Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) is fresh off a decision victory over Victoria Noelia Bustos on the undercard of Iglesias vs. Silyagin last Thursday in Montreal. With the win, the 30-year-old native of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, bounced back from her loss to unified IBF, WBA, and WBO 130-pound champion Alycia Baumgardner last December.

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Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a decision to Stephanie Han in her bid to claim the WBA lightweight title last August. Stepping through the ropes in Quebec City, the 24-year-old Colombian contender makes her Canadian debut, having previously competed in her home country, the U.S., Mexico, and Panama.

“I feel grateful for so many reasons,” Beaudoin said. “Returning to a world championship this quickly is already incredible, but being able to do it – for the first time – at home, in front of my people, is something else. I know many people will be behind me to support me, and I plan to thank them by winning my first world title on April 11.”

Also joining the Mathieu vs. Falcao card is Montreal-based Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) of Armenia. The 21-year-old also fought at last Thursday’s event, stopping Franco Filgueira in four rounds. His opponent in a six-round super featherweight bout, along with the rest of the lineup, is expected to be announced shortly.

Atop the fight card, Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil.

Current Mathieu vs Falcao fight card

Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) vs. Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs), Mathieu’s NABF super middleweight title

Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) vs. Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs), WBA interim super featherweight title

Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (21-1-1, 17 KOs), Fendero’s WBC Continental super middleweight title

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight

Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. TBA, Unal’s WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles

Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Daylen Pepin (2-0) vs. TBA, lightweight