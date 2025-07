Kicking off Fight Week for their trilogy bout on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano showcase their skills at an open workout. Also partaking in the open workout are Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda, who square off in the co-feature, as well as the undercard fighters.

The open workout program also features two four-round bouts, as Krystal Rosado meets Agustina Vazquez at bantamweight and Elise Soto takes on Colleen Davis at super featherweight.