Cherneka Johnson steps in to face Shurretta Metcalf on Taylor-Serrano 3 undercard

The 118-pound division is set to crown its undisputed champion on July 11, when Cherneka Johnson faces Shurretta Metcalf at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair square off in a four-belt clash, battling it out on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3, live on Netflix.

Current IBF bantamweight champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX was originally scheduled to face unified WBC and WBO champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark. The latter withdrew from the matchup “to welcome her second child,” Most Valuable Promotions announced on Thursday. Australia-based two-division champion Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand stepped in, bringing her WBA belt to the ring.

Metcalf earned her title last October, scoring a unanimous decision over Miyo Yoshida. The 40-year-old now looks to conquer the division.

“I’m about to make history as the first undisputed bantamweight champion – and I’m doing it from Dallas, Texas,” Metcalf said. “Nothing in my career has come easy, but every fight, every sacrifice led to this moment. I was built for this. My time is now, and I will rise and conquer. MVP is the best promoter in the game, and together, we’re making legacy happen. This isn’t just a fight – this is a statement.”

Johnson made the first successful defense of her belt in March, stopping Nina Hughes in the seventh round of their rematch. Ahead of the upcoming event in New York, the 30-year-old signed with Most Valuable Promotions.

“It’s a dream come true to fight at Madison Square Garden,” Johnson said. “This feels like a true ‘pinch me’ moment, being part of an all-women’s card headlined by the incredible Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor. Not only will I be defending my title, but I’ll also become the undisputed champion.”

“I’m truly looking forward to this next chapter – being part of Most Valuable Promotions, who are paving the way and shaping the future of women’s boxing. The magnitude of this moment isn’t lost on me, and I’m ready to rise to it.”

Thorslund relinquished her WBO title and was approved as WBC “Champion in Recess.” These two vacant straps have been added to the Metcalf vs Johnson showdown. When Thorslund is ready to return to the ring, she may petition to be named mandatory challenger, positioning herself for a title shot.

“Life can be such a roller coaster, especially as a female boxer,” Thorslund said. “I was really looking forward to this fight – the biggest moment of my career.”

“Recently I found out I was pregnant, a curve I hadn’t expected, but a joyous one. Even though the decision was easy, the athlete in me is sad, as I so wanted to stand in that ring and make history.”

The main event is a trilogy fight between Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs). Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

The co-main event pits Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio against Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain. Baumgardner defends her undisputed super featherweight title.

Also on the card is a super middleweight championship unification between IBF champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of England and Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ. Another title unification features unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) of England up against WBC titleholder Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

The current Taylor vs Serrano 3 lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green

Shurretta Metcalf vs. Cherneka Johnson

Prelims