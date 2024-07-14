Subscribe
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs David Avanesyan full fight video highlights

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis stops David Avanesyan to retain IBF welterweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Undefeated world champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis successfully defended his title against David Avanesyan on Saturday, July 13. The pair squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Ennis dominated, dropped and stopped Avanesyan in five rounds. The fight was halted on advice of the ringside physician to save the challenger from further punishment.

With the victory, Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis retained his IBF welterweight title and improved to 32-0, 28 KOs. Armenian former titleholder David Avanesyan dropped to 30-5-1, 18 KOs.

In another world championship action on the card, Australian Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) retained her WBC featherweight strap by unanimous decision against Dyana Vargas (18-2, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

