Photos: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian first face-off ahead of rematch

Kicking off the Fight Week for their rematch, Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian went face to face for the first time. The pair battles it out in the main event at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 9. “Boots” puts his IBF welterweight title on the line.

Their first bout was held early 2023 in Washington, D.C. After 12 rounds, Philadelphia native Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) defeated Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine by unanimous decision. With the victory, he earned the vacant interim IBF 147 lbs belt.

“Fighting at the Wells Fargo Center for my first hometown show in a long time, it was amazing,” Jaron Ennis said about his previous fight in front of the local crowd against David Avanesyan in July. “It was a great atmosphere in there, it was a blessing, it was crazy. People were saying it was like a family reunion, a concert and like being on the block, all rolled into one, and I’m ready to do it again.

“It was important to look good in July, it always is, but more so then. The fans love me and they want to see me put on a show and knock people out. That’s what I do and that’s what I’m going to do again, have my fun and get the KO.”

“It was a cool performance, but I did feel off and rusty. My timing was a little bit off, I was missing shots that I never miss, but having this fast turn around and get right back into the mix of things is going to be even better. I’ll be more on point this time, much sharper, my defense will be on point, and I’m going to have fun. This is the one, don’t miss this one.”

“Every time I step out in Philadelphia, whether it’s the Wells Fargo or Lincoln Financial Field, who knows, maybe I can get a fight that’s big enough to fight there, but it’s always going to be bigger and better every time.”

The Fight Week kickoff also saw the co-main event fighters, Jesse Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara. The fighters also went face-to-face for the first time.

San Antonio’s unbeaten two-division world champion “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC super flyweight strap. Mexico’s interim titleholder Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) looks to claim the “full” belt.

Among the bouts featured on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard, former world champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey and Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico battle it out at super featherweight. Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico clash at light heavyweight.

Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California and Jesus Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico square off at super lightweight. Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY go toe-to-toe at middleweight.