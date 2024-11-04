Subscribe
Full fight video: Jaron Ennis bests Karen Chukhadzhian by decision to land title

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis defends IBF welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian in a rematch this Saturday in Philadelphia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis faces Karen Chukhadzhian in a rematch at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 9. Squaring off against the old rival, “Boots” puts his IBF welterweight title on the line.

Their first fight took place at the Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. in January 2023. The bout served as the co-feature to Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live on pay-per-view. The pair battled it out for the vacant IBF interim 147-pound belt. The contest featured the unbeaten Philadelphia native up against the once-beaten contender of Ukraine.

The championship bout went the full 12-round distance. Ennis out-landed Chukhadzhian to a unanimous decision with 120-108 across the board. The latter, to his credit, fought back, showed clever footwork and delivered several good shots.

Battling it out in the main event on Saturday in Philadelphia, 27-year-old Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) makes his second consecutive hometown ring appearance and the second defense of his “full” IBF strap. Going through the ropes for the second time in the U.S., 28-year-old Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to lift one of four major belts and targets the fourth straight victory.

