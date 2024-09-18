Jesse Rodriguez vs Pedro Guevara set for November in Philadelphia

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is set for his next fight on November 9 against Pedro Guevara. The contest pits the reining WBC super flyweight champion of San Antonio against the interim titleholder of Mexico.

The bout is expected to serve as the co-feature on the card topped by a yet to be confirmed rematch between Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian. Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is a reported venue to likely host the DAZN-streamed card.

Unbeaten 24-year-old two-division world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) reclaimed the belt in June in Phoenix, where he stopped Juan Francisco Estrada in the seventh round. 35-year-old former WBC light flyweight champion Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) took the interim 115 lbs strap by split decision against Andrew Moloney in Perth, Australia in May.

“WBC interim super flyweight champion [Pedro Guevara] present at our weekly press conference “Martes de Café” huge announcement, as he will fight WBC king ‘Bam’ Rodriguez on November 9,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman captioned the photos posted on X Tuesday.

The headline-bout that is yet to be confirmed, is expected to see a rematch between Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian with IBF welterweight title on the line. Philadelphia’s Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) won their first fight for the interim belt last January by unanimous decision.

Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine earned three victories since, and now looks to claim the major belt. “Boots” Ennis, who was elevated to a full champion, following Terence Crawford’s move to junior middleweight, eliminated David Avanesyan in five rounds last time out in July, and KO’d Roiman Villa in the 10th round a year before that.