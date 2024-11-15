Photos: Jake Paul gets slapped at weigh-ins ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stepped on the scales and went face-to-face at the weighs-in ahead of their boxing match. The pair squares off in an eight-round clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 15.

27-year-old Jake Paul from Cleveland came in 227.2 lbs. Brooklyn’s 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson weighed-in at 228.4 lbs. When the fighters came face to face, Paul apparently stepped on Tyson’s foot. The latter responded with a smack to his face.

Old rivals, Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico made it official for their rematch with the undisputed 140 lbs title on the line. Champion Taylor showed 137.4 lbs. Challenger Serrano was the same.

San Antonio’s Mario Barrios weighed-in at 146.8 lbs for his WBC 147-pound title defense against Abel Ramos. The contender of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania also made it official, showing 146.4 lbs.

Neeraj Goyat of India and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil tipped the scales at 162 lbs and 164 lbs, respectively. The bout kicks off the main card.

MVP ring card models Sydney Thomas, Delia Sylvain, Lexi Williams, Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse with Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Camille Sturdivant and Kylie Dickson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul weighs-in for his fight against Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson weighs-in for his boxing match against Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their boxing match | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul come face to face | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul come face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their boxing match | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at the weigh-ins | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson, MVP co-promoter and Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

MVP promoter Nakisa Bidarian separates Mike Tyson and Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano come face to face at the weighs-in | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at the weigh-ins ahead of their world title rematch | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mario Barrios weighs-in for his title defense against Abel Ramos | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Abel Ramos weighs-in for his title fight against Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos go face to face at the weighs-in ahead of their world title bout | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes at the weigh-ins ahead of their boxing match | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool push each other at the weigh-ins ahead of their world title fight | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi and Armando Casamonica come face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their boxing match | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell at the weigh-in ceremony head of their boxing match | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Check out the current Paul vs Tyson lineup and weights below.

Paul vs Tyson fight card

Main card

Jake Paul (227.2) vs. Mike Tyson (228.4)

Katie Taylor (137.4) vs. Amanda Serrano (137.4)

Mario Barrios (146.8) vs. Abel Ramos (146.4)

Neeraj Goyat (162) vs. Whindersson Nunes (164)

Prelims

Shadasia Green (167.8) vs. Melinda Watpool (166.8)

Lucas Bahdi (134.6) vs. Armando Casamonica (138.6)*

Bruce Carrington (125.8) vs. Dana Coolwell (125.2)

*Missed weight