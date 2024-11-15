Photos: Jake Paul gets slapped at weigh-ins ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stepped on the scales and went face-to-face at the weighs-in ahead of their boxing match. The pair squares off in an eight-round clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 15.
27-year-old Jake Paul from Cleveland came in 227.2 lbs. Brooklyn’s 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson weighed-in at 228.4 lbs. When the fighters came face to face, Paul apparently stepped on Tyson’s foot. The latter responded with a smack to his face.
Old rivals, Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico made it official for their rematch with the undisputed 140 lbs title on the line. Champion Taylor showed 137.4 lbs. Challenger Serrano was the same.
San Antonio’s Mario Barrios weighed-in at 146.8 lbs for his WBC 147-pound title defense against Abel Ramos. The contender of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania also made it official, showing 146.4 lbs.
Neeraj Goyat of India and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil tipped the scales at 162 lbs and 164 lbs, respectively. The bout kicks off the main card.