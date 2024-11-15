Paul vs Tyson results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) faces Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in a pro boxing match live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The bout pits the 27-year-old Cleveland native against the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn. The contest is scheduled for eight by two-minute rounds.

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland faces old rival Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Taylor won their first fight in April 2022 by split decision. The rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

Among the Paul vs Tyson undercard bouts, Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio defends his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the main card opener, Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil goes up against Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India. The matchup is scheduled for six rounds at super middleweight.

Atop the prelims, Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ meets Melinda Watpool of (7-0, 2 KOs) of Canada. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO super middleweight title at stake.

Also on the card, Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) takes on Armando Casamonica (14-0, 3 KOs) of Italy in a 10-rounder at 136.8-pound catchweight, as the latter missed weight. Plus, Bruce Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn and Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) of Australia clash in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson results

Get Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Prelims (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)