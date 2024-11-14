Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before their boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson weigh-in to make it official. The scheduled for eight rounds bout takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The contest headlines the fight card live on Netflix.

For his previous bout at cruiserweight against Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul showed 200 lbs on his second attempt. Mike Tyson weighed-in at 233 lbs for his previous pro fight, almost 20 years ago, against Kevin McBride in June 2005.

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor defends her undisputed super lightweight title in a rematch against Amanda Serrano. The championship limit is 140 lbs.

In another world title fight, Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight belt against Abel Ramos. The title limit is 147 lbs.

The main card opener is a 168 lbs bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.

Atop the Paul vs Tyson prelims, Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool battle it out for the vacant WBO 168 lbs title. Plus, Bruce Carrington faces Dana Coolwell in a 126 lbs matchup and Lucas Bahdi takes on Armando Casamonica in a 135 lbs bout.

Paul vs Tyson weigh-in starts at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.