Photos: Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis on weight for 140 lbs bout in Manchester

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis successfully weighed-in for their super lightweight bout on October 26 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The British contender and the former two-time champion of New Orleans, Louisiana battle it out for WBO International title.

Both fighters made the required limit and made it official. 31-year-old Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 140 lbs. 35-year-old Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) was 139.7 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs) were on weight for their 12-round co-feature at super featherweight. The fighters came in at 129.12 lbs and 129.15 lbs, respectively. Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth belts are on the line.

As well, James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) and Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) showed 139.4 lbs and 140.4 lbs, respectively, for their all-British rematch at super lightweight. British southpaw Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) was 158 lbs for his super welterweight bout against Argentina’s Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs), 155.7 lbs.

Plus, Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) of Argentina weighed-in at 146.11 lbs and 145.8 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at welterweight. The vacant WBA Intercontinental strap is at stake.

Check out the current Catterall vs Prograis lineup and weights below.

Catterall vs Prograis fight card

Main card

Jack Catterall (140) vs. Regis Prograis (139.7)

Reece Bellotti (129.12) vs. Michael Gomez Jnr (129.15)

James Flint (139.4 ) vs. Campbell Hatton (140.4)

Pat McCormack (146.11) vs. Williams Andres Herrera (145.8)

Junaid Bostan (158) vs. Maico Sommariva (155.7)

Prelims