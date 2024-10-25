Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis on weight for 140 lbs bout in Manchester

Jack Catterall & Regis Prograis battle it out for WBO International title in Manchester, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout in Manchester
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on October 26, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis successfully weighed-in for their super lightweight bout on October 26 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The British contender and the former two-time champion of New Orleans, Louisiana battle it out for WBO International title.

Both fighters made the required limit and made it official. 31-year-old Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 140 lbs. 35-year-old Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) was 139.7 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs) were on weight for their 12-round co-feature at super featherweight. The fighters came in at 129.12 lbs and 129.15 lbs, respectively. Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth belts are on the line.

As well, James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) and Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) showed 139.4 lbs and 140.4 lbs, respectively, for their all-British rematch at super lightweight. British southpaw Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) was 158 lbs for his super welterweight bout against Argentina’s Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs), 155.7 lbs.

Plus, Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) of Argentina weighed-in at 146.11 lbs and 145.8 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at welterweight. The vacant WBA Intercontinental strap is at stake.

Check out the current Catterall vs Prograis lineup and weights below.

Jack Catterall
Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Regis Prograis
Regis Prograis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jnr
Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jnr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
James Flint and Campbell Hatton
James Flint and Campbell Hatton | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat McCormack and Williams Andres Herrera
Pat McCormack and Williams Andres Herrera | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Junaid Bostan and Maico Sommariva
Junaid Bostan and Maico Sommariva | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Stephen Clarke and Mateusz Pawlowski
Stephen Clarke and Mateusz Pawlowski | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
William Crolla and Lorenzo Grasso
William Crolla and Lorenzo Grasso | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joe McGrail and Lewis Morris
Joe McGrail and Lewis Morris | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Emily Whitworth and Sara Orszagi
Emily Whitworth and Sara Orszagi | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Catterall vs Prograis fight card

Main card

  • Jack Catterall (140) vs. Regis Prograis (139.7)
  • Reece Bellotti (129.12) vs. Michael Gomez Jnr (129.15)
  • James Flint (139.4 ) vs. Campbell Hatton (140.4)
  • Pat McCormack (146.11) vs. Williams Andres Herrera (145.8)
  • Junaid Bostan (158) vs. Maico Sommariva (155.7)

Prelims

  • Stephen Clarke (161.6) vs. Mateusz Pawlowski (159.12)
  • William Crolla (155.12) vs. Lorenzo Grasso (155.11)
  • Joe McGrail (127.12) vs. Lewis Morris (128.12)
  • Emily Whitworth (117.9) vs. Sara Orszagi (110.14)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.