Photos: Fury decisions Makhmudov in successful ring return

Tyson Fury made a successful return to the ring on Saturday, April 11, when he faced Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The British former heavyweight champion won the “Clash of the Giants” by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.
In addition to his victory, Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) bounced back from two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Post-fight, the 37-year-old called out fellow former world champion Anthony Joshua for the “Battle of Britain” showdown.
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At the post-fight press conference, Fury said he was not sure whether Joshua would accept his challenge. Apart from “AJ”, Fury stated he would only face Usyk in a trilogy bout, and is not interested in fighting other opponents.
Makhmudov (21-3, 19 KOs) saw his two-fight winning streak snapped.
Fury vs Makhmudov undercard results
In the co-feature, British contender Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) defeated New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, all three judges scored the fight 98-92.
During the fight, Benn suffered cuts above his eyes caused by clashes of heads.
Among other Fury vs. Makhmudov results, Richard Riakporhe (20-1, 16 KOs) TKO’d Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-3, 5 KOs) in the fifth round to become the new British heavyweight champion, scoring a knockdown along the way. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:12 of the round.
In the fourth round, Tshikeva was deducted a point for use of the head.
In the main card opener, Australia’s former WBA interim heavyweight title challenger Justis Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) returned to winning ways, defeating British Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-3-1, 7 KOs) by majority decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored it 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95.
Fury vs Makhmudov prelims results
Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs) defeated Simon Zachenhuber (28-1, 17 KOs) via a 58-56 points decision at light heavyweight.
Breyon Gorham (22-0, 17 KOs) defeated Eduardo Costa (12-6, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:51 of the round.
Mikie Tallon (13-0, 3 KOs) defeated Leonardo Blanc (8-5, 3 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight. The official time was 2:53 of the round.
Felix Cash (17-1, 11 KOs) defeated Liam O’Hare (13-3, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at super middleweight. The time was 0:22 of the round.
Sultan Almohammed (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Hector Lozano (3-8-1, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round.
Elliot Whale (14-0, 9 KOs) defeated Tom Hill (12-5, 3 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight. The time was 2:39 of the round.