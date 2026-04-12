Photos: Fury decisions Makhmudov in successful ring return

Tyson Fury made a successful return to the ring on Saturday, April 11, when he faced Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The British former heavyweight champion won the “Clash of the Giants” by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.

In addition to his victory, Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) bounced back from two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Post-fight, the 37-year-old called out fellow former world champion Anthony Joshua for the “Battle of Britain” showdown.

Advertisement

At the post-fight press conference, Fury said he was not sure whether Joshua would accept his challenge. Apart from “AJ”, Fury stated he would only face Usyk in a trilogy bout, and is not interested in fighting other opponents.

Makhmudov (21-3, 19 KOs) saw his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Tyson Fury in the ring during his fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury throws a body jab during his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury leans back on the ropes under pressure from Arslanbek Makhmudov during their fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury throws an uppercut during his bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury throws a hook during his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

The referee raises Tyson Fury’s hand in victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov following their fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury points while standing in the ring during a post-fight moment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua sits in the crowd and points during a post-fight moment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua during a post-fight moment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Fury vs Makhmudov undercard results

In the co-feature, British contender Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) defeated New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, all three judges scored the fight 98-92.

During the fight, Benn suffered cuts above his eyes caused by clashes of heads.

Among other Fury vs. Makhmudov results, Richard Riakporhe (20-1, 16 KOs) TKO’d Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-3, 5 KOs) in the fifth round to become the new British heavyweight champion, scoring a knockdown along the way. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:12 of the round.

In the fourth round, Tshikeva was deducted a point for use of the head.

In the main card opener, Australia’s former WBA interim heavyweight title challenger Justis Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) returned to winning ways, defeating British Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-3-1, 7 KOs) by majority decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored it 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95.

Regis Prograis throws a jab during his fight against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Conor Benn throws a jab during his fight against Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

The referee raises Conor Benn’s hand after his victory over Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Riakporhe throws a punch during his fight against Jeamie Tshikeva at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Riakporhe throws a punch during his fight against Jeamie Tshikeva at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Riakporhe celebrates his win over Jeamie Tshikeva at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Frazer Clarke lands a hook during his fight against Justis Huni at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Justis Huni throws a punch during his fight against Frazer Clarke at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

The referee raises Justis Huni’s hand after his victory over Frazer Clarke at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Fury vs Makhmudov prelims results

Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs) defeated Simon Zachenhuber (28-1, 17 KOs) via a 58-56 points decision at light heavyweight.

Breyon Gorham (22-0, 17 KOs) defeated Eduardo Costa (12-6, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:51 of the round.

Mikie Tallon (13-0, 3 KOs) defeated Leonardo Blanc (8-5, 3 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight. The official time was 2:53 of the round.

Felix Cash (17-1, 11 KOs) defeated Liam O’Hare (13-3, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at super middleweight. The time was 0:22 of the round.

Sultan Almohammed (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Hector Lozano (3-8-1, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round.

Elliot Whale (14-0, 9 KOs) defeated Tom Hill (12-5, 3 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight. The time was 2:39 of the round.