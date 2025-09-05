Photos: Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz make weight for 130-pound title

Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz successfully weighed in for their 130-pound title fight. They clash on Saturday, September 6, live from Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico.
Mexico’s IBF super featherweight champion Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) came in at 130 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, tipped the scales at 129.6 lbs for his third attempt to become champion.
Pedro Guevara (43-5-1, 22 KOs) weighed in at 116.5 lbs for his bout against fellow Mexican Alexis Molina Aguirre (13-1-1, 5 KOs), who showed 118.2 lbs. Molina replaced previously announced Adrian Curiel (26-6-1, 5 KOs).
Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (13-0, 10 KOs) and German Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs) registered 111.8 lbs and 112.8 lbs, respectively.
Hector Beltran (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, TX, weighed in at 153.8 lbs, while his opponent Moises Martinez Zumaya (2-0, 1 KO) of Mexico was 154.6 lbs.
Gabriela Tellez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL, and Mexico’s Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (7-3-1) declared 132.5 lbs and 132 lbs, respectively.
Check out the current Nunez vs Diaz lineup and weights below.
The Nunez vs Diaz weights are as follows:
Eduardo Nunez (130 lbs) vs. Christopher Diaz (129.6 lbs)
Pedro Guevara (116.5 lbs) vs. Alexis Molina Aguirre (118.2 lbs)
Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (111.8 lbs) vs. German Valenzuela Barreras (112.8 lbs)
Hector Beltran (153.8 lbs) vs. Moises Martinez Zumaya (154.6 lbs)
Gabriela Tellez (132.5 lbs) vs. Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (132 lbs)