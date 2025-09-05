Subscribe
Photos: Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz make weight for 130-pound title

Eduardo Nunez defends his IBF 130-pound title against Christopher Diaz, live from Los Mochis, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Christopher Diaz
Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Christopher Diaz at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz successfully weighed in for their 130-pound title fight. They clash on Saturday, September 6, live from Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico.

Mexico’s IBF super featherweight champion Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) came in at 130 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, tipped the scales at 129.6 lbs for his third attempt to become champion.

Pedro Guevara (43-5-1, 22 KOs) weighed in at 116.5 lbs for his bout against fellow Mexican Alexis Molina Aguirre (13-1-1, 5 KOs), who showed 118.2 lbs. Molina replaced previously announced Adrian Curiel (26-6-1, 5 KOs).

Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (13-0, 10 KOs) and German Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs) registered 111.8 lbs and 112.8 lbs, respectively.

Hector Beltran (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, TX, weighed in at 153.8 lbs, while his opponent Moises Martinez Zumaya (2-0, 1 KO) of Mexico was 154.6 lbs.

Gabriela Tellez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL, and Mexico’s Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (7-3-1) declared 132.5 lbs and 132 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Nunez vs Diaz lineup and weights below.

Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Eduardo Nunez
Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Eduardo Nunez at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Pedro Guevara and Alexis Molina Aguirre during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Pedro Guevara and Alexis Molina Aguirre during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Yoali Mejia Mosqueda and German Valenzuela Barreras during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Yoali Mejia Mosqueda and German Valenzuela Barreras during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Hector Beltran and Moises Martinez Zumaya during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Hector Beltran and Moises Martinez Zumaya during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Gabriela Tellez and Rocio Guerrero Dominguez during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Gabriela Tellez and Rocio Guerrero Dominguez during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

The Nunez vs Diaz weights are as follows:

  • Eduardo Nunez (130 lbs) vs. Christopher Diaz (129.6 lbs)
  • Pedro Guevara (116.5 lbs) vs. Alexis Molina Aguirre (118.2 lbs)
  • Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (111.8 lbs) vs. German Valenzuela Barreras (112.8 lbs)
  • Hector Beltran (153.8 lbs) vs. Moises Martinez Zumaya (154.6 lbs)
  • Gabriela Tellez (132.5 lbs) vs. Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (132 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

