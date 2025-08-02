Eduardo Nunez faces Christopher Diaz in Los Mochis, Mexico in September

Newly crowned champion Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez is set for his homecoming title defense against Christopher Diaz in Los Mochis, Mexico, on September 6. Nunez puts his IBF super featherweight championship on the line, while Diaz makes his third attempt to claim one of the four major belts.

28-year-old Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) landed the vacant title in May, scoring a unanimous decision over Masanori Rikiishi. Philadelphia’s 30-year-old Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) has previously challenged Emanuel Navarrete and Masayuki Ito for the WBO featherweight and super featherweight titles, respectively.

The venue for the Nunez vs Diaz matchup is yet to be confirmed. The contest headlines one of four events Matchroom has added to the boxing schedule this fall.

