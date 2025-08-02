Subscribe
Eduardo Nunez faces Christopher Diaz in Los Mochis, Mexico in September

Nunez makes his first IBF super featherweight title defense, while Diaz makes his third attempt to become champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eduardo Nunez makes his ring walk ahead of his boxing bout
Eduardo Nunez makes his ring walk during his bout against Miguel Marriaga at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, on August 31, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Newly crowned champion Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez is set for his homecoming title defense against Christopher Diaz in Los Mochis, Mexico, on September 6. Nunez puts his IBF super featherweight championship on the line, while Diaz makes his third attempt to claim one of the four major belts.

28-year-old Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) landed the vacant title in May, scoring a unanimous decision over Masanori Rikiishi. Philadelphia’s 30-year-old Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) has previously challenged Emanuel Navarrete and Masayuki Ito for the WBO featherweight and super featherweight titles, respectively.

The venue for the Nunez vs Diaz matchup is yet to be confirmed. The contest headlines one of four events Matchroom has added to the boxing schedule this fall.

Other events include:

  • Pat McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) of England facing Miguel Parra (25-5-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico on September 6 in Houghton-le-Spring, England.
  • Dave Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) of the UK takes on Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs) on October 11 in Sheffield, England.
  • Kieron Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) meets George Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) in an all-British bout on October 17 in London.
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

