David Benavidez vs David Morrell weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before their bout, David Benavidez and David Morrell weigh in to make it official. The pair square off in a championship clash with two belts on the line. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.

The weight limit is 175 lbs. Undefeated David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ puts his interim WBC title on the line. Unbeaten Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba brings his WBA ‘Regular’ strap to the ring.

The co-feature is a 126 lbs rematch between current WBC titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified 122 lbs champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Also on the card is an all-Mexican 140 lbs battle between former WBA champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). The main card opener is a 154 lbs matchup between former unified IBF and WBA champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) and Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ.

Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) of Argentina and Mexico’s Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 8 KOs) meet in a 126 lbs clash atop the Benavidez vs Morrell prelims. Plus, a 168 lbs showdown pits Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

The Benavidez vs Morrell weigh-ins start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.