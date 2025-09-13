Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Canelo and Crawford make weight for 168-pound clash on Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford successfully weigh in and face off one last time ahead of their fight for the undisputed 168-pound title

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Canelo Alvarez faces Terance Crawford at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout live on Netflix from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez faces Terance Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Gavin Bond/Courtesy of Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford successfully weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their fight. They clash in the main event live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Both four-division champions made the required 168-pound limit and made it official for Canelo’s undisputed title.

Mexico’s Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) weighed in at 167.5 lbs for the first defense of his title during his second reign.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, NE, also registered 167.5 lbs for his attempt to win the undisputed title in his third weight class, having previously claimed all major belts at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

Ireland’s Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) and Fernando Vargas (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, tipped the scales at 153.5 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Canada-based Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) of Cameroon came in at 167 lbs for the first defense of his interim WBC 168-pound belt. His opponent, Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala, also showed 167 lbs.

Additionally, Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) of Saudi Arabia declared 132 lbs, while his opponent Travis Kent Crawford (7-4, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, TX, weighed 132.5 lbs.

Check out the current Canelo vs Crawford lineup and weights below.

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez, Dana White, and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez, Dana White, and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Brian McIntyre
Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Brian McIntyre at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Gavin Bond/Courtesy of Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

The Canelo vs Crawford weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)
  • Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas (153)
  • Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)
  • Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Kent Crawford (132.5)

Prelims

  • Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)
  • Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr (256)
  • Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)
  • Sultan Almohamed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)
  • Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)
  • Marco Verde (158) vs. Sona Akale (159.5)
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.