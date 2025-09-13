Photos: Canelo and Crawford make weight for 168-pound clash on Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford successfully weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their fight. They clash in the main event live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Both four-division champions made the required 168-pound limit and made it official for Canelo’s undisputed title.

Mexico’s Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) weighed in at 167.5 lbs for the first defense of his title during his second reign.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, NE, also registered 167.5 lbs for his attempt to win the undisputed title in his third weight class, having previously claimed all major belts at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

Ireland’s Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) and Fernando Vargas (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, tipped the scales at 153.5 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Canada-based Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) of Cameroon came in at 167 lbs for the first defense of his interim WBC 168-pound belt. His opponent, Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala, also showed 167 lbs.

Additionally, Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) of Saudi Arabia declared 132 lbs, while his opponent Travis Kent Crawford (7-4, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, TX, weighed 132.5 lbs.

Check out the current Canelo vs Crawford lineup and weights below.

Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White, and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Brian McIntyre at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Gavin Bond/Courtesy of Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

The Canelo vs Crawford weights are as follows:

Main card

Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)

Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas (153)

Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)

Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Kent Crawford (132.5)

Prelims