Canelo vs Crawford: New York press conference video

Following the kickoff press conference, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford host the second leg of a three-city press tour at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on June 22. The two fighters preview their highly anticipated matchup, with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.

Mexico’s Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE battle it out on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The contest, featuring two four-division champions, airs live on Netflix.

Two-time undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo makes the first defense of his title during his second reign. Two-division undisputed champion Crawford looks to collect all major belts in his third weight class.

The Canelo vs Crawford press conference in New York starts at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.