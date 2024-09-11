Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga final press conference video

Following Grand Arrivals that kicked off Fight Week, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga host the final press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his unified WBC, WBO and WBA 168 lbs titles. Undefeated Puerto Rican contender Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to become world champion and looks to pull an upset.

At the press conference on September 11 at Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand, the fighters preview their bout and go face-to-face.

The heated second leg of a two-city press tour in August, saw Canelo stating Berlanga wouldn’t be able to touch him. The latter declared he was coming to dethrone Alvarez and take his spot.

The final Canelo vs Berlanga press conference starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.