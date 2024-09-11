Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga final press conference video

Canelo Alvarez defends unified super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Following Grand Arrivals that kicked off Fight Week, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga host the final press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his unified WBC, WBO and WBA 168 lbs titles. Undefeated Puerto Rican contender Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to become world champion and looks to pull an upset.

At the press conference on September 11 at Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand, the fighters preview their bout and go face-to-face.

The heated second leg of a two-city press tour in August, saw Canelo stating Berlanga wouldn’t be able to touch him. The latter declared he was coming to dethrone Alvarez and take his spot.

The final Canelo vs Berlanga press conference starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.