Photos: Canelo Alvarez targets KO in eight rounds or less, Edgar Berlanga set for six

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga kicked off the fight week with Grand Arrivals. Mexico’s world champion and the unbeaten Puerto Rican contender battle it out in the main event on September 14 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles at stake.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Canelo Alvarez makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 34-year-old native Guadalajara, Jalisco said he would claim the victory inside the distance.

“I’m knocking him out in eight rounds, or less,” Canelo said from MGM Grand Main Lobby Tuesday. “He’s a good fighter, he’s strong, but he’s nothing new to me. I have a lot of experience, and he’s going to feel it on Saturday.”

Making his first attempt to become world champion, Edgar Berlanga also fights for the second time in 2024. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native is also confident in his victory via stoppage.

“I’m going to knock him out in the sixth round,” Berlanga said. “When it’s time to shine, I always come through. This is war. It’s Puerto Rico versus Mexico. We’re about to make history.”

Also making their Grand Arrivals were Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and Philadelphia’s former world champion Danny Garcia. The pair squares off in the 12-round co-main event.

Plus, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant and unbeaten Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois. The 12-round contest is set to crown an interim WBA champion at super middleweight.

In addition, Las Vegas’ former champion Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes of San Jose. The super lightweight bout serves as the main card opener.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton goes up against Carlos Castro. The pair goes head-to-head at featherweight.