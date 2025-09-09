Photos: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at Fountains of Bellagio

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford faced off for the first time during Fight Week on Monday at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. The two fighters gear up for their championship showdown this Saturday, September 13, live on Netflix. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium.

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super middleweight title during his second reign. The 35-year-old four-division champion from Mexico regained all the major 168-pound belts in May, defeating William Scull.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class, having previously claimed all four straps at 140 lbs and 147 lbs. The undefeated 37-year-old steps through the ropes for the first time since last August when he defeated Israel Madrimov to become a four-division world champion.

In addition to the photos, the first face-off can also be seen in Episode 2 of Canelo vs Crawford: Embedded that dropped on Tuesday.

Canelo Alvarez, Turki Al-Sheikh, Dana White, Terence Crawford at The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV, on September 8, 2025 | Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Fight Week continues with Grand Arrivals at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Tuesday.