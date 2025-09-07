Subscribe
Full fight video: Crawford defeats Madrimov to become four-division champion

Terence Crawford challenges Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday in Las Vegas

Watch the full fight video as Terence Crawford defeats Israil Madrimov to become a world champion in his fourth weight class in his previous bout last August. Crawford returns to the ring on September 13 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. The fight airs live on Netflix from Las Vegas.

Video viaRing Magazine
Videos

