Watch the full fight video as Canelo Alvarez defeats William Scull to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion in his previous bout this past May. Canelo is back in the ring on September 13 to defend his title against two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford. They clash live on Netflix from Las Vegas.
Full fight video: Canelo defeats Scull to become two-time undisputed king
Canelo Alvarez is back in the ring on Saturday in Las Vegas, facing Terence Crawford
Share this
Newsletter