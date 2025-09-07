Subscribe
Full fight video: Canelo defeats Scull to become two-time undisputed king

Canelo Alvarez is back in the ring on Saturday in Las Vegas, facing Terence Crawford

Watch the full fight video as Canelo Alvarez defeats William Scull to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion in his previous bout this past May. Canelo is back in the ring on September 13 to defend his title against two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford. They clash live on Netflix from Las Vegas.

