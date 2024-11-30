Callum Simpson faces Steed Woodall in Sheffield, England in January

Callum Simpson faces fellow Brit Steed Woodall on January 11 at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. The unbeaten super middleweight puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line. The pair squares off in a 12-round main event. The fight card airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Peacock in the U.S.

Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) claimed the belts from Zak Chelli by unanimous decision in August. In March, the 28-year-old Barnsley, Yorkshire native scored a fourth-round knockout of Dulla Mbabe on the Wardley vs Clarke undercard.

“Winning the belts in Barnsley was a dream come true. It’s a moment I’ll never forget – hearing the crowd roar and seeing so many familiar faces made it extra special,” Callum Simpson said. “Defending my titles in Sheffield is a great opportunity to bring even more people along for the ride and show them what I’m about.”

“Yorkshire has such a proud boxing history. I want to do the county proud and add to that legacy. Being a Yorkshireman means having that Yorkshire grit and working hard. It gives me extra motivation to push myself and represent the county on the biggest stages.”

“Steed is a solid fighter. He’s experienced and I know he’ll be at his best. This is his opportunity, but I’ll be prepared for everything he might bring. I respect him, but I’m confident in my own abilities and preparation. I know I’ve got what it takes to get the job done.”

Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs) stopped Lerrone Richards in the sixth round in June. With the victory, the 30-year-old native of Birmingham, West Midlands rebounded from a defeat by unanimous decision against Padraig McCrory last August.

“Callum is young and eager to impress,” Steed Woodall said. “I will use this to my advantage. He’s ticked all the boxes so far, but his chin and resilience hasn’t been tested. I expect fireworks in this fight.”

“This type of fight has been a long time coming for me and is one I will relish. This win means everything to me and providing a better life for my daughter. Styles make fights and I don’t have to go looking for Callum as he will meet me in the middle, which is exactly the type of fight I excel in. I wish Callum all the best in camp because there are deep waters ahead. May the best man win.”

The event is also set to feature Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) facing Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs). The unbeaten British southpaw and the former title challenger from Canada meet in a 10-round bout at lightweight.

23-year-old Dubois defeated Maira Moneo by unanimous decision last time out in August. 36-year-old Camara scored a UD against Bonnie Hunter in September and secured her fourth win in a row.

Other bouts featured on the Simpson vs Woodall undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.