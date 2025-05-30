Subscribe
Photos: Bektemir Melikuziev vs Darius Fulghum official for 168 lbs title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum successfully make weight for their WBA 168-pound title eliminator at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Darius Fulghum in Las Vegas
Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Darius Fulghum at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum successfully made weight for their WBA 168-pound title eliminator. The pair square off in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 30.

Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan weighed in at 166.8 lbs. Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX showed 167.6 lbs.

Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX and Luis Arias (22-4-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI also successfully weighed in for their 160-pound showdown. The contest serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 159.8 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively.

Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, TX came in at 222.4 lbs for his bout against Alexander Rhodes (2-1, 1 KO) of West Columbia, SC, who was 273.8 lbs. LA’s Federico Pacheco Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) and Calvin Barnett (5-2, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK registered 259.4 lbs and 270.4 lbs, respectively.

Cayden Griffiths (4-0, 4 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA weighed in at 149 lbs, while his opponent Edgar Gutierrez (3-2, 2 KOs) of Yuma, AZ declared 146.6 lbs.

Grant Flores (9-0, 7 KOs) of Thermal, CA came in at 156.4 lbs for his bout against short-notice opponent Brandon Diaz-Campos (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hastings, NE. The latter replaced Jeovanis Barraza (23-4, 15 KOs) of Colombia.

Check out the current Melikuziev vs Fulghum lineup and weights below.

Darius Fulghum during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Bektemir Melikuziev in Las Vegas
Darius Fulghum during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Bektemir Melikuziev at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Eric Priest and Luis Arias during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Eric Priest and Luis Arias during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Joshua Edwards and Alexander Rhodes during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Joshua Edwards and Alexander Rhodes during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Federico Pacheco Jr and Calvin Barnett during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Federico Pacheco Jr and Calvin Barnett during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Cayden Griffiths and Edgar Gutierrez during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Cayden Griffiths and Edgar Gutierrez during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Grant Flores during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Brandon Diaz-Campos in Las Vegas
Grant Flores during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Brandon Diaz-Campos at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Santiago Dominguez and John Vincent Moralde during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Santiago Dominguez and John Vincent Moralde during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Daniel Garcia and George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Daniel Garcia and George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

The Melikuziev vs Fulghum weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Bektemir Melikuziev (166.8 lbs) vs. Darius Fulghum (167.6 lbs)
  • Eric Priest (159.8 lbs) vs. Luis Arias (159.6 lbs)
  • Joshua Edwards (222.4 lbs) vs. Alexander Rhodes (273.8 lbs)
  • Federico Pacheco Jr (259.4 lbs) vs. Calvin Barnett (270.4 lbs)
  • Cayden Griffiths (149 lbs) vs. Edgar Gutierrez (146.6 lbs)

Prelims

  • Grant Flores (156.4 lbs) vs. Brandon Diaz-Campos (TBD)
  • Santiago Dominguez (149.6 lbs) vs. John Vincent Moralde (155.8 lbs)
  • Daniel Garcia (135.4 lbs) vs. George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo (135.6 lbs)
