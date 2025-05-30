Photos: Bektemir Melikuziev vs Darius Fulghum official for 168 lbs title eliminator

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum successfully made weight for their WBA 168-pound title eliminator. The pair square off in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 30.

Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan weighed in at 166.8 lbs. Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX showed 167.6 lbs.

Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX and Luis Arias (22-4-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI also successfully weighed in for their 160-pound showdown. The contest serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 159.8 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively.

Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, TX came in at 222.4 lbs for his bout against Alexander Rhodes (2-1, 1 KO) of West Columbia, SC, who was 273.8 lbs. LA’s Federico Pacheco Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) and Calvin Barnett (5-2, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK registered 259.4 lbs and 270.4 lbs, respectively.

Cayden Griffiths (4-0, 4 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA weighed in at 149 lbs, while his opponent Edgar Gutierrez (3-2, 2 KOs) of Yuma, AZ declared 146.6 lbs.

Grant Flores (9-0, 7 KOs) of Thermal, CA came in at 156.4 lbs for his bout against short-notice opponent Brandon Diaz-Campos (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hastings, NE. The latter replaced Jeovanis Barraza (23-4, 15 KOs) of Colombia.

Check out the current Melikuziev vs Fulghum lineup and weights below.

Darius Fulghum during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Bektemir Melikuziev at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Eric Priest and Luis Arias during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Joshua Edwards and Alexander Rhodes during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Federico Pacheco Jr and Calvin Barnett during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Cayden Griffiths and Edgar Gutierrez during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Grant Flores during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Brandon Diaz-Campos at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Santiago Dominguez and John Vincent Moralde during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Daniel Garcia and George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

The Melikuziev vs Fulghum weights are as follows:

Main card

Bektemir Melikuziev (166.8 lbs) vs. Darius Fulghum (167.6 lbs)

Eric Priest (159.8 lbs) vs. Luis Arias (159.6 lbs)

Joshua Edwards (222.4 lbs) vs. Alexander Rhodes (273.8 lbs)

Federico Pacheco Jr (259.4 lbs) vs. Calvin Barnett (270.4 lbs)

Cayden Griffiths (149 lbs) vs. Edgar Gutierrez (146.6 lbs)

Prelims