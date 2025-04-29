Bektemir Melikuziev faces Darius Fulghum in title eliminator in Las Vegas in May

The bout between Bektemir Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum headlines the Golden Boy fight card on May 30 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair square off in a 12-round super middleweight contest serving as a WBA title eliminator.

Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes his first ring appearance of the year following two successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last November, the Indio, CA-based southpaw took a split decision over David Stevens. Last April, the 29-year-old defeated Pierre Hubert Dibombe via eighth-round technical decision after the fight was stopped due to a cut caused by a head clash.

Melikuziev’s first career defeat goes to mid-2021, when he was KO’d by Gabriel Rosado in the third round. In April 2023, the contender from Uzbekistan took revenge, scoring a unanimous decision.

“I’m happy to be back, in a meaningful fight,” Melikuziev said. “My goal remains the same – the world championship belt – and this fight is for the right to challenge the champion, and that’s what I’ve been waiting for.”

Unbeaten Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) is coming off a win by knockout in the fourth round against Winfred Harris Jr. in February. Last year, the 28-year-old native of El Paso, Texas stepped through the ropes four times, defeating Christopher Pearson, Vaughn Alexander, Cristian Olivas, and Alantez Fox.

“My mentality for this fight is to make a statement that makes me an undeniable force in the super middleweight division,” Fulghum said. “I’m extremely thankful to Golden Boy and the WBA for this opportunity. This is an opportunity that I don’t take for granted. I’m checking all boxes so on May 30th the fans will see the best version of DFG.”

The winner of Bektemir Melikuziev vs Darius Fulghum is expected to earn a shot at the WBA 168-pound title currently held by Canelo Alvarez.

The 10-round co-feature on the card is scheduled to see unbeaten Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) in a middleweight bout against an opponent to be named. The 26-year-old native of Wichita Falls, TX won his previous bout in January by unanimous decision against Tyler Howard.

Also on the card is a six-round heavyweight clash between Federico Pacheco Jr. and Calvin Barnett. LA’s unbeaten Pacheco (8-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Arnulfo Cazares in the sixth round in March. Barnett (5-2, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK lost his previous bout in January by knockout in the first round against Devon Young and suffered his second straight defeat.

Among other Melikuziev vs Fulghum undercard matchups, Houston heavyweight Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) is back in the ring, following a second-round stoppage of Larry Gonzalez (0-1-1) in his pro debut in April. Plus, unbeaten welterweight Cayden Griffiths (4-0, 4 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA looks for his second win of 2025, following a fifth-round knockout of Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez in March. Their respective opponents and the rest of the lineup are expected to be confirmed shortly.