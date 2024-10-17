Photos: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu first face-off at final press conference

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time at the final pre-fight press conference. The world championship bout features the current IBF super welterweight champion making the first defense of his belt against the former WBO 154 lbs titleholder of Australia. The event airs live on Prime Video from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on October 19.

“As a young kid, this is what you wish for,” Tim Tszyu said. “I’m living my dream because of all the hard work I put into this. This is not just an ordinary fight, this is a vengeance fight. This is my comeback.”

“I believe that I am the man at 154-pounds. I just need the time to prove it. I’m taking these guys out one by one. I want all the monsters; they don’t frighten me.”

“I’ve always wanted the biggest and toughest challenges out there. Taking this fight was a no-brainer. I’ve been hunting him down for quite some time. I guess he wanted to keep taking step-aside money instead of facing me so he could hold onto his mandatory position.”

Tim Tszyu | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

“When we step into the ring, it’s going to be different than what he thinks. Everything gets answered on Saturday night.”

“The bogeyman is back. I never left. I went to hell and back in my last fight, but now it’s my vengeance. That’s the statement I’m making.

“The last name Tszyu will live on as the greatest boxing family that ever lived.”

Bakhram Murtazaliev | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Bakhram Murtazaliev said: “I’m not interested in going back and forth with Tim, I’m just ready for Saturday and ready to give everyone a great fight.”

“It was a dream come true to become a champion and now I’m just looking forward to this fight Saturday night. I’m not looking past Tim, but my goal is to unify the titles after this bout.”

“I’ve never ran from any fighter. Everyone knows where to find me. We don’t have to wait much longer now.”

“To me I don’t care if anyone is overlooking me. All the talking will end Saturday night. That’s all we’re concentrating on.”

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu come face to face | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Also partaking in the press conference were other fighters battling it out on the night. Unbeaten Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs) square off in a junior middleweight contest serving as the co-main event.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show,” Yoenis Tellez said. Everyone knows I put 100% into all of my fights, so it’s gonna be a great night on Saturday.”

“This is where I started and really got my career going. I’m appreciative of being able to make Orlando my second home. These fans know me now and they know what I bring.”

Yoenis Tellez | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

“Ever since I’ve been in the U.S., I’ve worked with Ronnie Shields and he’s really taught me how to be a professional fighter after my amateur career.”

“I’m ready. I’m just going to listen to my corner, stay focused and follow the instructions so I can get my hand raised.”

“Gonzalez has got a lot of experience, but I’m ready for him. My fans in Orlando are going to love this fight. This is my next step toward taking over the 154-pound division.”

Johan Gonzalez | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Johan Gonzalez said: “I’m very grateful to be on this great card. Everyone should tune in on October 19 because I’m going to represent Venezuela proudly and give everyone a show.”

“I know that Tellez is a top prospect but I’m ready for war. Let’s ring that bell. We’re prepared for anything he brings.”

“I’m ready to give him his first defeat. I prepared very hard and I want to beat him here where he calls his second home.”

Yoenis Tellez and Johan Gonzalez come face to face | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Plus, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) and Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela also previewed their middleweight matchup and went face to face. The bout serves as the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu telecast opener.

“This is a big event and a big opportunity for me,” Mateo Tapia said. “This is a tough fight that I have in front of me, but I’m ready and I can’t wait to show the world that I’m a great fighter.”

Mateo Tapia | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

“Fans can expect a really good fight from me. There are definitely going to be fireworks. I’ve been ruffling some feathers in the middleweight division and that’s what I’m here to do again on Saturday.”

“It’s surreal to be on this card with Tim Tszyu. We’ve been sparring and have known each other for years. I just can’t wait for Saturday night.”

“I don’t want to look too far into the future. I‘m just focused on this fight. This one is for the Mexican people. It’s gonna be a great fight and viva Mexico!”

Endry Saavedra | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Endry Saavedra said: “I’m hoping everyone comes out for a great night of boxing on Saturday night. I’m here to represent Tijuana, Mexico.”

“I trust in my ability and I trust in what I’ve learned in this sport. We’ve had a great camp and we’re going to put our hard work on display Saturday. I’m here and I’m here to win.”

“I know that Tapia is a good fighter, but I’m confident in myself. This is going to be a war and I’m gonna do it for all the Mexican people.”

Mateo Tapia and Endry Saavedra go face to face | Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu prelims, Cuban heavyweight Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Willie Jake Jr (11-5-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. As well, Justin Viloria (6-0, 4 KOs) of Whittier, California and Mexico’s Diuhl Olguin (16-40-7, 10 KOs) go head-to-head at super featherweight.

Plus, Carlos Jackson (20-1, 13 KOs) of Anniston, Alabama faces Ryan Lee Allen (10-8-1, 5 KOs) of Jackson, Michigan at super bantamweight. In addition, Daniel Blancas (10-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin takes on Marco Delgado (7-5-1, 5 KOs) of Turlock, California at super middleweight.