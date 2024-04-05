Dainier Pero joins Tellez vs Jackson undercard, full MVP 6 lineup set

Unbeaten Dainier Pero is back in the ring on Friday, April 26 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The Cuban heavyweight goes through the ropes on the MVP 6 card, headlined by Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson.

Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the second round against Joe Jones in February. Last year, the Camaguey, Cuba native made four successful ring appearances, eliminating Quintell Thompson in the first round, scoring a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Josue Vargas and Daniel Zavala, and stopping Benjerman Baker in the first round. Las Vegas-based 24-year-old Olympian made his pro boxing debut in December 2022, when he KO’d Deane Williams in the first round.

According to today’s announcement by Most Valuable Promotions, Pero’s opponent at MVP 6 is yet to be confirmed. As of writing, Boxrec and Tapology list American Martin Paredes as his rival in a six-round bout.

Martin Paredes (6-0, 2 KOs) won his previous bout last March by majority decision against Jerell Nettles. In 2022, the Rexburg, Idaho native secured four wins, including the first-round knockout against Christopher Kharazi, the third-round TKO against Khalid Smith and two wins by decision against Kaleel Carter and Jose Valdez. Unbeaten Denver, Colorado-based 28-year-old made his pro debut in October 2021, earning a unanimous decision against Jose Valdez.

Also announced for the event a six-round heavyweight bout between David Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) and Henry Richard (4-0, 3 KOs). Xavier Bocanegra (3-0, 2 KOs) and Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha (3-3, 2 KOs) go head to head in the four-rounder at featherweight. Ariel Perez (2-0, 1 KO) and Stephen Motley (1-0, 1 KO) square off in the four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Plus, DeMichael Harris (10-0-1, 9 KOs) fights a to be announced opponent in the six-rounder at lightweight. Alyssia Lopez makes her pro debut against Natalie Dove (1-0) in the four-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, Alexis Chaparro makes his pro debut against opponent to be named in the four-rounder at middleweight.

In the 10-round main event, Stafford, Texas-based Cuban Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) of Greensboro, North Carolina at super welterweight. In the eight-round co-main event, Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida meets Puerto Rico’s Alexander Rios Vega (8-1-0, 3 KOs) in the rematch at lightweight. Among other previously confirmed bouts, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (8-0, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico and David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma clash the six-rounder at featherweight.

The current MVP 6: Tellez vs Jackson lineup looks as the following: