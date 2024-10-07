Photos: Tim Tszyu media workout ahead of Bakhram Murtazaliev fight

Less than two weeks away from his fight against Bakhram Murtazaliev at Caribe Royale Orlando on October 19, Tim Tszyu hosted a media workout. Australia’s former titleholder looks to dethrone IBF super welterweight champion and once again get on top of the division.

“I bring the heat every time I get in the ring,” Tszyu said on Monday in Las Vegas. “I’m coming in with aggression on October 19 and I’m leaving with that IBF belt.”

Oxnard, California-based Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by knockout in the 11th round against Jack Culcay in April.

“Murtazaliev is a dog. That always presents a tremendous task. He’s strong and he’s got a competitive edge. I’m looking forward to fighting someone like that.”

“I was on the same card as Murtazaliev once and I do remember thinking that he’s a tall guy, but most of my opponents are taller than me. We gave each other a little eye-to-eye, like we knew we’d see each other down the road.”

Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) also goes through the ropes for the second time this year. The 29-year-old Sydney native lost his WBO 154 lbs belt by split decision against Sebastian Fundora in March in Las Vegas.

“I just love the fight game,” said Tim Tszyu, the son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu. “I enjoy the thrill of it and I enjoy the progression. I want to get better. I’m never satisfied. I always want to move on and go after the next target. That keeps me motivated.”

“I love it here in Las Vegas. Boxing is so big here. I went to the Canelo fight [against Berlanga] and saw the love and passion. That’s what boxing is all about.”

“My cut from my last fight feels good now. It’s in the shape of a v so I’m saying it’s ‘V for vengeance.'”

“Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, my last fight is all in the past. I just have to move on and look for answers another way. The biggest lesson I learned from the Fundora fight was to focus on the present.”

Tim Tszyu | Alex Sanchez/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature on the card, Cuban-born, Stafford, Texas-based unbeaten Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs) at junior middleweight. In the telecast opener, Venezuelan-born Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) faces Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) at middleweight.