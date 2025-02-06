Subscribe
Biyarslanov vs Mimoune results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune live results from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arthur Biyarslanov and Mohamed Mimoune face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Arthur Biyarslanov and Mohamed Mimoune come face-to-face at the weigh-in on February 5, 2025 ahead of their boxing bout Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov faces Mohamed Mimoune live on ESPN+ from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec on February 6. The pair square off in a super lightweight bout headlining the “Eye of the Tiger” fight card, billed as “The Gold Rush.”

Canada-based 29-year-old Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title and looks to remain undefeated. Plant City, Florida-based 37-year-old Mohamed Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs) of France targets his second straight victory. The matchup between the two southpaws is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The heavyweight bout between Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan and France’s David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) no longer serves as the co-feature on the card. The contest was canceled after Jalolov withdrew due to a medical issue.

A new co-feature is a 10-round light heavyweight bout between Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Venezuela and Marko Calic (15-1, 9 KOs) of Croatia. Ramirez puts his WBA international title on the line.

Also on the card is a 10-round light heavyweight showdown between Mehmet Unal (10-0, 9 KOs) of Turkey and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) of Argentina. Plus, Canada-based Christopher Guerrero (12-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico and Dennis Dauti (25-5-2, 9 KOs) of Switzerland meet in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Among other Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard bouts, Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France takes on Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Germany in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Avery Martin Duval (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Canada and Keshan Jacoby Koaly (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of France clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune results

Get Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune
  • Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic
  • Mehmet Unal vs. Ezequiel Maderna
  • Christopher Guerrero vs. Dennis Dauti
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Edison Demaj
  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Keshan Jacoby Koaly
