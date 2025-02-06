Biyarslanov vs Mimoune results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Arthur Biyarslanov faces Mohamed Mimoune live on ESPN+ from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec on February 6. The pair square off in a super lightweight bout headlining the “Eye of the Tiger” fight card, billed as “The Gold Rush.”

Canada-based 29-year-old Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title and looks to remain undefeated. Plant City, Florida-based 37-year-old Mohamed Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs) of France targets his second straight victory. The matchup between the two southpaws is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The heavyweight bout between Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan and France’s David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) no longer serves as the co-feature on the card. The contest was canceled after Jalolov withdrew due to a medical issue.

A new co-feature is a 10-round light heavyweight bout between Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Venezuela and Marko Calic (15-1, 9 KOs) of Croatia. Ramirez puts his WBA international title on the line.

Also on the card is a 10-round light heavyweight showdown between Mehmet Unal (10-0, 9 KOs) of Turkey and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) of Argentina. Plus, Canada-based Christopher Guerrero (12-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico and Dennis Dauti (25-5-2, 9 KOs) of Switzerland meet in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Among other Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard bouts, Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France takes on Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Germany in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Avery Martin Duval (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Canada and Keshan Jacoby Koaly (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of France clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune results

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)