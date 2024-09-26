Subscribe
PFL: Battle of the Giants card topped by Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira finalized

Heavyweight clash Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira headlines a five-fight PFL: Super Fights: Battle of the Giants PPV card, following five prelims

MMANews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou at the press conference for his bout against Renan Ferreira at PFL Battle of the Giants
Francis Ngannou at the press conference ahead of his bout against Renan Ferreira at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2024 | PFL

A total of 10 bouts has been made official for the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants card taking place at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19. In the main event at heavyweight, Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) goes up against PFL champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) of Brazil.

The co-main event is an all-Brazilian bout at featherweight, pitting former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Also on the card, Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against top ranked contender Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica.

Plus, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland go head-to-head at lightweight. A featherweight bout between Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) joined the PPV action on Thursday.

Atop the prelims, Raufeon Stots (20-2) of Nigeria and Marcos Breno (15-3) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. Among other new bouts confirmed for the event, Makkasharip Zaynukov (15-4) faces Nashville’s Dedrek Sanders (9-4) at lightweight, Ibragim Ibragimov (7-0) takes on Nacho Campos (5-0) of Spain at featherweight and Mostafa Nada (9-3) of Saudi Arabia meets Ahmed Sami (11-4-0, 1 NC) of Egypt at middleweight. A featherweight bout between Youssef Al Housani (4-1) of the UAE and Taha Bendaoud (3-0) of Morocco kicks off the action.

The current PFL: Battle of the Giants lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
  • A. J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Prelims

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
  • Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders
  • Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos
  • Mostafa Nada vs. Ahmed Sami
  • Youssef Al Housani vs. Taha Bendaoud
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

