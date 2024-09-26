PFL: Battle of the Giants card topped by Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira finalized

A total of 10 bouts has been made official for the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants card taking place at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19. In the main event at heavyweight, Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) goes up against PFL champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) of Brazil.

The co-main event is an all-Brazilian bout at featherweight, pitting former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Also on the card, Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against top ranked contender Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica.

Plus, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland go head-to-head at lightweight. A featherweight bout between Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) joined the PPV action on Thursday.

Atop the prelims, Raufeon Stots (20-2) of Nigeria and Marcos Breno (15-3) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. Among other new bouts confirmed for the event, Makkasharip Zaynukov (15-4) faces Nashville’s Dedrek Sanders (9-4) at lightweight, Ibragim Ibragimov (7-0) takes on Nacho Campos (5-0) of Spain at featherweight and Mostafa Nada (9-3) of Saudi Arabia meets Ahmed Sami (11-4-0, 1 NC) of Egypt at middleweight. A featherweight bout between Youssef Al Housani (4-1) of the UAE and Taha Bendaoud (3-0) of Morocco kicks off the action.

The current PFL: Battle of the Giants lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen

A. J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Prelims