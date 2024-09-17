Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards 2 joins PFL Super Fight card in October

The rematch between Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards has been rescheduled for PFL Super Fight PPV card on October 19 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest features the current Bellator middleweight champion of Des Moines, Iowa up against the former title challenger and No. 1-ranked contender of Jamaica.

Eblen won their first fight last September knocking Edwards out in the third round with punches. The pair was expected to square off in the rematch at Bellator Champions Series 5 this past Saturday (Sept. 14) in London, but the bout was postponed due to an undisclosed reason.

In his previous outing in February, 32-year-old Johnny Eblen (15-0) took a split decision against Impa Kasanganay. 31-year-old Fabian Edwards (13-3) returned to winning ways in March, scoring a unanimous decision against Aaron Jeffery.

Headlining the fight card titled “Battle of the Giants: Brace for Impact”, Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) faces PFL champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) of Brazil. The all-Brazilian co-main event pits former UFC women’s featherweight champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4).

Among other bouts, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California takes on Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland. The pair meets it out at lightweight.

The current PFL Super Fight lineup looks as the following: