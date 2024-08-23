Subscribe
PFL 9 Washington results: Loughnane vs Kamaka III

PFL 9: Playoffs 2024 results from The Anthem in Washington, DC

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brendan Loughnane faces Kai Kamaka III at PFL 9: Playoffs 2024
Brendan Loughnane and Kai Kamaka III go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Anthem in Washington, DC | PFL

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Kamaka III airs live on ESPN+ from The Anthem in Washington, DC on Friday, August 23. Following PFL 8, the fight card continues 2024 Playoffs featuring the semi-final bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (29-5) of the UK faces Kai Kamaka III (14-5-1) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. In the co-main event, Neiman Gracie (13-5) of Brazil takes on Magomed Umalatov (16-0) at welterweight.

In another 145-pound semi-final, Brazil’s Gabriel Braga (14-1) squares off against Timur Khizriev (16-0). Plus, Shamil Musaev (18-0-1) and Murad Ramazanov (12-1) clash in a 170-pound rematch.

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Kamaka III results

Get PFL 9: Loughnane vs Kamaka III full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Magomed Umalatov vs. Neiman Gracie
  • Gabriel Braga vs. Timur Khizriev
  • Shamil Musaev vs. Murad Ramazanov

Prelims (7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT)

  • Ray Cooper III vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
  • Tyler Diamond vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Jesse Stirn vs. Jose Perez
  • Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Kent Mafileo
  • Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Tyler Hill
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

