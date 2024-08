PFL 8 results: Kasanganay vs Silveira

PFL 8: Kasanganay vs Silveira airs live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Friday, August 16. Following PFL 7, the fight card continues 2024 Playoffs featuring the semi-final bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.

In the main event, 2023 PFL champion Impa Kasanganay (17-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL faces Joshua Silveira (13-3) of Miami at light heavyweight. In another 205-pound bout, PFL 2022 champion Rob Wilkinson (19-2, 1 NC) of Australia meets Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (23-7-1) of Turkmenistan.

Also on the card, a semi-final bout at lightweight pitting Michael Dufort (13-5) of Canada against Gadzhi Rabadanov (22-4-2). Also at lightweight, Brent Primus (14-3, 1 NC) of Eugene, OR takes on Clay Collard (25-13, 1 NC) of Payson, UT. In a 155-pound non-tournament bout, Biaggio Ali Walsh (1-0) of Chicago battles Florida’s Brian Stapleton, who makes his pro debut.

PFL 8: Kasanganay vs Silveira live stream

PFL 8: Kasanganay vs Silveira live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

PFL 8: Kasanganay vs Silveira results

Get PFL 8 Hollywood: Kasanganay vs Silveira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Impa Kasanganay vs. Joshua Silveira

Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort

Brent Primus vs. Clay Collard

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Brian Stapleton

Prelims