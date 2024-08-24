Photos: Brendan Loughnane bests Kai Kamaka III en route to PFL 2024 Final

Brendan Loughnane walked away with the win against Kai Kamaka III on Friday, August 23 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The pair battled it out in the main event of PFL 9, rounding out 2024 Playoffs in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

“Tonight the PFL showcased the best action in MMA once again with four fighters continuing their $1 million dollar journey,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The energy of a PFL Playoff event brings out the very best in our athletes. We look forward to crowning our 2024 PFL World Champions.”

Loughnane (30-5) defeated Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (14-6-1) by split decision. One judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the Hawaiian fighter, while two other judges had 29-28 and 30-27 for the 2022 PFL featherweight champion of the UK.

In his next fight for 2024 PFL featherweight title, Loughnane is set to face Timur Khizriev (17-0). The latter took a split decision against Brazil’s Gabriel Braga (14-2) in another 145-pound semi-final. Two scores were 30-27 in favor of Khizriev, and one judge gave 29-28 to Braga.

In the featherweight tournament’s alternate bout, Enrique Barzola of Peru defeated Tyler Diamond of Sacramento, California by unanimous decision. All three scores were 29-28.

In the PFL 9 co-main event, unbeaten welterweight Magomed Umalatov (17-0) secured a unanimous decision against Neiman Gracie (13-6) of Brazil. The scores were 30-27 and 29-28 twice.

In the second 170-pound semi-final, Shamil Musaev (19-0-1) defeated Murad Ramazanov (12-2) by unanimous decision in the rematch with the scores were 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27.

Umalatov and Musaev are now also scheduled to square off in the championship round. The PFL 10 date is yet to be confirmed and join the list of upcoming MMA events.