Paddy Donovan faces Lewis Crocker in title eliminator: I will not stop until I’m champ

Paddy Donovan goes up against Lewis Crocker on March 1 at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair square off in a 12-round IBF welterweight title eliminator. The event airs live on DAZN.

Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a win via ninth-round TKO against Lewis Ritson on the Taylor vs Catterall 2 undercard in Leeds, England in May. In January in Belfast, the unbeaten southpaw stopped Williams Andres Herrera in the seventh round. The Ennis, Ireland, native was expected to make his ring appearance in mid-December in London, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Donovan looks to go through Lewis Crocker and get his shot at a world title. The Limerick, Ireland-based 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 6 with IBF, No. 5 with WBA, and No. 14 with WBC.

Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) is the current IBF welterweight champion.

Undefeated Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland defeated Conah Walker by unanimous decision in the co-feature to Denny vs Cash in Birmingham, England in June. In January, the 27-year-old went through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and stopped Jose Felix in the fifth round.

“There’s something different about a good Irish fighter and I believe I’m the next,” Paddy Donovan said (via Full Court Press). “I think having turned pro at 19 and now 25, it took many life changes since turning pro.”

“It’s so much what I’ve learned in the gym that counts the most as it is the ups-and-downs of life – becoming a husband and father, losing loved ones – that helped me to improve. I’ve improved as a person and that helped me become a better fighter.”

“I am in an amazing position, so I thank God for that and my team, Andy Lee [head trainer/co-manager] and [NYC-based attorney] Keith Sullivan [co-manager].

“It’s great to be ranked so highly at this stage of my career, but I am ranked where I am supposed to be. To be ranked so high in three major sanctioning bodies is brilliant. I know I will not stop until I’m world champion.”

“I am always in the gym and thinking about my next challenge. I’m saying it’s time. I love what I do. I’m very grateful to God for being in this position. I believe in God’s plan for me to become world champion.”

The bouts featured on the Donovan vs Crocker undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.