Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 full fight video highlights

Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian squared off in their second fight at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, November 9. The contest featured the local unbeaten IBF welterweight champion up against the contender of Ukraine.

“Boots” won their first fight in January 2023 by unanimous decision and landed the vacant interim IBF 147-pound belt. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship rematch also went the distance.

In the fifth round Ennis secured a knockdown. In the 10th round, the referee deducted a point from Chukhadzhian was holding. In the end, the ringside judges had 119-107, 117-109 and 116-110 in favor of the Philadelphia native.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 27-year-old Jaron Ennis improved to 33-0, 29 KOs and retained his title. 28-year-old Karen Chukhadzhian didn’t succeed in his attempt to land one of the major belts and dropped to 24-3, 13 KOs.