Taylor vs Catterall 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off in a rematch live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25. The contest pits the former undisputed 140-pound champion of Scotland against the former world title challenger of the UK.

Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) defeated Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) via a controversial split decision in February 2022. The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

The co-main event features Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) up against Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant British cruiserweight title on the line.

Among Taylor vs Catterall 2 undercard bouts, Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) faces British Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) in the 10-round at welterweight. As well, Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) of Belgium meet in the 10-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Giorgio Visioli (2-0, 2 KOs) of the UK and Sergio Odabai (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Austria clash in the six-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 live stream

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT.

In the UK, Australia and other countries the event is available on DAZN. The start time in the UK is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm BST. In Australia the live stream begins on Sunday, May 26 at 4 am AEST.

Full fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant British title

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson, 10 rounds, welterweight – Donovan’s WBA Continental title

Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Continental title

Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims

George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack, 8 rounds, middleweight

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 results

Stay tuned for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 live results.