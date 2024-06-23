Video: Tyler Denny defeats Felix Cash via fifth-round technical decision

Tyler Denny successfully defended his European middleweight title against Felix Cash on June 22 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The scheduled for 12 rounds all-British contest ended prior to the final bell. The 32-year-old southpaw of Wordsley, West Midlands defeated the challenger of Chertsey, Surrey via technical decision.

The fight was stopped in the fifth round due to a cut on Cash’s right eyelid caused by an accidental clash of heads. He was deemed unable to continue by the ringside physician. As a result, Denny took the victory via TD with the scores 49-47, 49-47 and 49-46.

With the win, 32-year-old Tyler Denny improved to 19-2-3, 1 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. 31-year-old Felix Cash dropped to 16-1, 10 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-main event, Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland defeated Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England by unanimous decision to land WBA International title. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the scores were 96-93, 96-93 and 95-94.

Among other Denny vs Cash results, Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Jeff Ofori (13-8-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout. The Newcastle’s lightweight bested his opponent of Hackney, London via unanimous decision with the scores 98-92, 98-92, 99-91.

As well, Newark’s Emma Dolan (7-0, 1 KO) took a split decision against Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-1) to take British and Commonwealth titles. After 10 rounds at super flyweight, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Ryan, while two other judges had 96-94 and 96-93 for Dolan.

Plus, Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands earned a 60-53 points decision against Giulio Commerso (4-2, 1 KOs) of Spain by way of Italy. The pair went head to head for six rounds at super flyweight.