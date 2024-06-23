Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Tyler Denny defeats Felix Cash via fifth-round technical decision

Tyler Denny retains European title against Felix Cash in Birmingham, England

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Tyler Denny successfully defended his European middleweight title against Felix Cash on June 22 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The scheduled for 12 rounds all-British contest ended prior to the final bell. The 32-year-old southpaw of Wordsley, West Midlands defeated the challenger of Chertsey, Surrey via technical decision.

The fight was stopped in the fifth round due to a cut on Cash’s right eyelid caused by an accidental clash of heads. He was deemed unable to continue by the ringside physician. As a result, Denny took the victory via TD with the scores 49-47, 49-47 and 49-46.

With the win, 32-year-old Tyler Denny improved to 19-2-3, 1 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. 31-year-old Felix Cash dropped to 16-1, 10 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-main event, Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland defeated Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England by unanimous decision to land WBA International title. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the scores were 96-93, 96-93 and 95-94.

Among other Denny vs Cash results, Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Jeff Ofori (13-8-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout. The Newcastle’s lightweight bested his opponent of Hackney, London via unanimous decision with the scores 98-92, 98-92, 99-91.

As well, Newark’s Emma Dolan (7-0, 1 KO) took a split decision against Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-1) to take British and Commonwealth titles. After 10 rounds at super flyweight, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Ryan, while two other judges had 96-94 and 96-93 for Dolan.

Plus, Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands earned a 60-53 points decision against Giulio Commerso (4-2, 1 KOs) of Spain by way of Italy. The pair went head to head for six rounds at super flyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.