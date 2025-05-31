Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard: Fundora-Tszyu 2 official, Pitbull rematches Fierro

The bout between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios is confirmed for July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In addition, the full undercard featuring three matchups is also official.

Filipino eight-division champion Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) makes his ring return challenging San Antonio’s Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight title. Pacquiao hasn’t fought in almost four years since losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Barrios faced Abel Ramos in a bout that ended in a split draw last November.

The co-feature is a previously reported rematch between Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida and former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title is on the line. In their first fight at the same venue last March, Fundora defeated Tszyu by split decision to become the unified champion at 154 lbs.

Another rematch on the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard pits Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) against Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs). Cruz won their first fight in February, defeating fellow Mexican Fierro by unanimous decision.

Additionally, Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX faces Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA. Two-division champion Figueroa looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat in a rematch against Stephen Fulton in February. Former title challenger Gonzalez aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Luis Alberto Lopez in his bid to claim the IBF 126-pound belt in September 2023.

Ahead of the event, the fighters are scheduled to preview their respective bouts and come face-to-face at a launch press conference. The press conference takes place at The NOVO at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 3.