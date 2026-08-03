Shabaz Masoud faces Ckari Mansilla on the Hedges vs Brown undercard

The featherweight bout between Shabaz Masoud and Ckari Mansilla is confirmed, along with other matchups for the Hedges vs Brown undercard. The event takes place at Co-Op Live in Manchester on Saturday, September 19.

Masoud (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK comes off a unanimous decision victory over Peter McGrail last December in Monte Carlo. With the win, the unbeaten 30-year-old claimed the European super bantamweight title.

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Mansilla (19-4, 13 KOs) of Argentina won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Jeremias Javier Ulibarre. The victory came after the 34-year-old’s successful UK debut last May, when he knocked out Dylan Price in the eighth round at Misfits Boxing 21.

The two fighters clash for the IBF Intercontinental and WBA International titles.

Other announced undercard bouts include:

Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs)

Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) vs. Josh Holmes (18-0, 7 KOs)

Garan Croft (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA

Alfie Middlemiss (6-0) vs. Gerard Hughes (6-1-1)

Tom Rafferty (18-0, 7 KOs) vs. Liam Walsh (9-1-2, 4 KOs)

In the main event, John Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) faces Pat Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.

The card will stream live on DAZN. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.