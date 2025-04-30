Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu rematch reported for summer in Las Vegas

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu are expected to square off in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in July or August. The pair first met in March 2024 at the same venue, where Fundora dethroned Tszyu by split decision to become the unified super welterweight champion.

Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida is fresh off a win via fourth-round TKO against Chordale Booker last month. With the victory, the 27-year-old made the first successful defense of his WBC and WBO 154-pound belts. In his next fight, the Coachella Valley-based southpaw was expected to face his mandatory WBO challenger, Xander Zayas, but withdrew from Friday’s scheduled purse bid.

Australia’s former champion Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) scored a fourth-round TKO against Joseph Spencer in April. With the win, the 30-year-old Sydney native bounced back from two straight defeats, including a third-round stoppage against Bakhram Murtazaliev last October and his first fight with Fundora.

The Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu rematch is reportedly set for only the WBC belt, while the WBO strap becomes vacant.

“This is the fight that everyone wants to see,” Fundora’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz told Boxing Scene. “It will be raining blood.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) is now expected to face Jorge Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico, for the vacant WBC title.

22-year-old Zayas defeated Slawa Spomer via ninth-round TKO in February to retain his NABF and NABO super welterweight belts. 28-year-old Perez upset Charles Conwell by split decision in April.