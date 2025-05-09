Manny Pacquiao to challenge Mario Barrios in Las Vegas in July

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to come out of retirement to challenge San Antonio’s Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas. The venue accommodating the bout is yet to be determined.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) hasn’t fought since dropping a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 46-year-old eight-weight champion, however, made his ring appearance last July, facing Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition bout at Super Rizin.3 in Saitama, Japan.

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), who currently holds the WBC welterweight title, was in action last November, when he fought Abel Ramos to a split draw on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson in Arlington, TX. The 29-year-old landed the interim belt last May in Las Vegas, scoring a unanimous decision over Fabian Maidana.

Barrios was elevated to “full champion” last June after Terence Crawford was declared “champion in recess.”

The bout between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios was previously rumoured mid-last year to be staged in the fall. According to a new report by ESPN citing sources, the two are now expected to battle it out atop the PBC PPV on Prime Video card on the third weekend of July.

No official announcement from Premier Boxing Champions as of writing. The promotion approaches its next event, scheduled for May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, with Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo co-headlining the card in separate bouts.