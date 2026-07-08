Otto Wallin vs Vladyslav Sirenko headlines Zuffa Boxing 9 prelims

The heavyweight bout between Otto Wallin and Vladyslav Sirenko has been confirmed, along with four other preliminary matchups for Zuffa Boxing 9. The event takes place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, July 26.

New York-based Wallin (28-3, 16 KOs) of Sweden was last in action last November, when he knocked out Chris Thomas in the second round. With the victory, the 35-year-old southpaw bounced back from a decision defeat to Derek Chisora in an IBF title eliminator last February.

Staten Island-based Sirenko (22-1, 19 KOs) of Ukraine looks to return to winning ways. The 31-year-old suffered his first career defeat last July, dropping a decision to Solomon Dacres on the undercard of Usyk vs Dubois 2.

Zuffa Boxing 9 prelims stream live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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Also confirmed for the prelims is a welterweight bout between New York’s Arnold Gonzalez (18-1, 9 KOs) and Emiliano Moreno (12-1, 7 KOs) of Long Beach, California.

Another heavyweight contest pits Kashaun Davis (11-0, 11 KOs) of Pearl, Mississippi, against Mihai Nistor (8-0, 8 KOs) of Romania.

A featherweight battle features Troy Nash (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, facing Ethan Perez (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

A super featherweight matchup between Miami’s Dominique Jamar Francis (16-0, 10 KOs) and Argentina’s Hector Andres Sosa (18-4, 9 KOs) kicks off the action.

Main event: Headlining Zuffa Boxing 9, Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) faces fellow former title challenger Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) of Canada in a super middleweight bout.

In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s former world champion Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs) of Mexico City at welterweight.

The main card opener is a middleweight bout between Ukraine’s former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (16-6, 11 KOs) and Jalil Hackett (12-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

Full Zuffa Boxing 9 fight card

Main card

Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) vs. Steven Butler (38-5-1, 32 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs), 12 rounds, welterweight

Jalil Hackett (12-1, 9 KOs) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (16-6, 11 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Otto Wallin (28-3, 16 KOs) vs. Vladyslav Sirenko (22-1, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arnold Gonzalez (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Emiliano Moreno (12-1, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Kashaun Davis (11-0, 11 KOs) vs. Mihai Nistor (8-0, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Troy Nash (7-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Ethan Perez (8-0-1, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, featherweight

Dominique Francis (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Andres Sosa (18-4, 9 KOs), 8 rounds, super featherweight