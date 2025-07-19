Subscribe
Live results: Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in rematch for undisputed title

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois clash for the undisputed heavyweight title in a rematch, live from Wembley Stadium in London

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium, London
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face-to-face at the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in a rematch, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19. The contest features two heavyweight champions battling it out for the undisputed title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine stopped Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK in the ninth round of their first fight two years ago. On his way to victory, Usyk dropped Dubois in the eighth and ninth rounds, and suffered a low blow in the fifth.

Making his ring appearance on Saturday, two-weight undisputed champion Usyk puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts on the line and aims to once again conquer the heavyweight division. Two-time heavyweight champion Dubois brings his IBF belt to the ring, looks to unify all major straps, and take revenge.

On the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard, London’s Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) faces South Africa’s Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) at heavyweight. Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England meet at light heavyweight. Another heavyweight bout pits Vladyslav Sirenko (22-0, 19 KOs) of Ukraine against Solomon Dacres (9-1, 3 KOs) of the UK.

Watch on DAZN

Usyk vs Dubois 2 live blog

Usyk vs Dubois 2: How to watch & start time

Usyk vs Dubois 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:30 PM BST.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 results

Get Usyk vs Dubois 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM BST)

  • Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson
  • Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres
  • Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores
  • Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

