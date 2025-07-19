Live results: Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in rematch for undisputed title

Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in a rematch, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19. The contest features two heavyweight champions battling it out for the undisputed title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine stopped Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK in the ninth round of their first fight two years ago. On his way to victory, Usyk dropped Dubois in the eighth and ninth rounds, and suffered a low blow in the fifth.

Making his ring appearance on Saturday, two-weight undisputed champion Usyk puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts on the line and aims to once again conquer the heavyweight division. Two-time heavyweight champion Dubois brings his IBF belt to the ring, looks to unify all major straps, and take revenge.

On the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard, London’s Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) faces South Africa’s Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) at heavyweight. Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England meet at light heavyweight. Another heavyweight bout pits Vladyslav Sirenko (22-0, 19 KOs) of Ukraine against Solomon Dacres (9-1, 3 KOs) of the UK.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 live blog July 19, 2025 5:41 AM EDT Usyk vs Dubois 2: How to watch & start time Usyk vs Dubois 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:30 PM BST.

