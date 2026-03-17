Oscar Duarte vs Angel Fierro ‘in negotiations’ for Benavidez-Zurdo undercard

The bout between super lightweights Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro has been reported for the undercard of David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 2, during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez posted on social media that the fighters “are advancing in negotiations” for the all-Mexican showdown. The event promoter, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), has yet to confirm the matchup.

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Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) was scheduled to challenge Richardson Hitchins for his IBF super lightweight title in February, but the champion withdrew at the last minute due to illness. In his previous bout last August, the 30-year-old defeated Kenneth Sims Jr. by majority decision.

Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) was scheduled to face Isaac Cruz in a rematch last July – after dropping a unanimous decision in February – but fell ill and withdrew. The 27-year-old returned to the ring in October against Abraham Cordero but suffered a defeat via third-round disqualification.

PBC is expected to announce whether the fight materializes, along with details on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard, shortly.